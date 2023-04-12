Entertainment

Box office: 'Bholaa' inching toward Rs. 100 crore mark

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 12, 2023, 10:31 am 1 min read

'Bholaa' box office collections

Ajay Devgn is the quintessential action star from the '90s. The actor knows the formula of being slow yet steady at the box office. His recent release Bholaa went through a bumpy ride but is now stable and raking in a decent amount on weekdays too. Devgn has been consistently delivering some great smash hits in the recent past.

Film has been steady at the box office

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Devgn directorial earned Rs. 1.5 crore on Tuesday which is similar to Monday's Rs. 1.6 crore. Overall, the film earned Rs. 75.39 crore. It is inching toward the Rs. 100 crore mark. The cast includes Tabu, Deepal Dobriyal, and Sanjay Mishra, among others. Abhishek Bachchan appears in a cameo. It is a Hindi remake of Tamil film Kaithi.

