'Bholaa' box office: Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer sees spike on Saturday

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 02, 2023, 02:13 pm 2 min read

Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa' collects over Rs. 30r in three days of its release

Ajay Devgn's latest film Bholaa created a lot of buzz before its release on Ram Navami (Thursday) for its high-voltage action sequences and intense chase scenes. Despite this, the film's opening numbers did not reportedly match expectations, as it collected Rs. 11.2cr and Rs. 7.4cr on its first and second day, respectively. However, Bholaa finally showed good gains on its first Saturday.

Apart from directing it, Devgn also headlines the film alongside Tabu.

The duo collaborated on Bholaa immediately following the massive success of Drishyam 2.

Bholaa is the official remake of the Tamil film Kaithi (2019), directed by acclaimed filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Notably, Devgn, who has a less-than-impressive track record as a director, previously helmed films like U Me Aur Hum, Shivaay, and Runway 34.

'Bholaa' Day 3 collections: Film mints Rs. 12.1 crore

After witnessing a dip on Friday, the film gained momentum—thanks to word-of-mouth—which resulted in great footfalls on the third day of its release, i.e., the first Saturday. Bholaa witnessed a positive upward trend and earned Rs. 12.1cr at the domestic box office, taking the total to Rs. 30.7cr. However, traders said the Indian Premier League (IPL), which kickstarted on Friday, could impact Bholaa's collections.

'Bholaa' is 3rd highest-opener of 2023 after 'Pathaan,' 'TJMM'

According to reports, Bholaa registered the third highest-opening of 2023 in Bollywood. The first biggest opening was recorded by Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, which made an earth-shattering Rs. 57cr on its first day, followed by Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar, which collected Rs. 15.73 crore on the first day of its release. Notably, Bholaa is facing stiff competition from Nani's Dasara as well.

All about the film 'Bholaa'

Reportedly made on a budget of around Rs. 100cr, Bholaa is packed with high-octane action sequences, the highlight of the film. Apart from Devgn and Tabu, the film also features actors Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Vineet Kumar, and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. Bholaa has been described as the story of a one-man army "fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms—human and otherwise."