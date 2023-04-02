Entertainment

'Dasara' box office: Nani's action-drama gains momentum on Day 3

Nani's 'Dasara' mints Rs. 45.95cr at the domestic box office

South sensation Nani is unstoppable at the box office! His latest pan-India film Dasara, which was released on Thursday, registered a grand opening-day collection of around Rs. 38cr in India. Though it witnessed a drop on the second day, it bounced back on the third day as fans thronged theaters to witness Nani's enthralling performance. On Saturday, it maintained momentum with a positive trend.

Right from the time when Dasara's first look poster was released, it was compared to Allu Arjun's Pushpa.

Many felt that Nani's look and the setup of the movie had been heavily inspired by Sukumar's film.

It is noteworthy that Srikanth Odela—co-writer and director of Dasara—has assisted Pushpa's director Sukumar.

Whatever the case may be, Nani's Dasara has seemingly benefited from comparisons with Pushpa.

Day 3 collections: 'Dasara' made Rs. 13 crore

Compared to the opening day, Dasara witnessed a dip in collections on the second day. It earned Rs. 9.75cr (nett) in India on the second day, per Sacnilk. Going by the early estimates, however, Dasara gained momentum and earned Rs. 13cr at the domestic box office on the third day (Saturday) of release. The film's total collections after three days stand at Rs. 45.95cr.

'Dasara' has hit $1M mark in US

Nani's first pan-India release performed exceedingly well at the US box office, too, and crossed the $1M mark within two days. As of Friday, Dasara earned Rs. 53 crore worldwide. This marks Nani's eighth time conquering the US box office by surpassing the $1M mark. His other million-dollar movies include Eega (2012), Bhale Bhale Magadivoi (2015), Jersey (2019), and Ninnu Kori (2017), among others.

All about Nani's revenge drama film 'Dasara'

Odela, the director, marked his debut with Dasara, which features "Natural Star" Nani alongside Keerthy Suresh and Deekshith Shetty in pivotal roles. Dasara is set against the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani of Telangana and encircles the life of Dharani (Nani), who steals coal from running trains for a living. It is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas.