'Dasara' box office: Nani starrer holds ground on Day 2

Apr 01, 2023

This year, Dusshera came early! Multi-talented Tollywood actor-producer Nani is enthralling the audience with his latest offering, Dasara. Released in the theaters on Thursday, the film had a stellar performance on the first day of its release, which reportedly continued on Friday, too. The movie has been released in five languages at cinema halls across the country.

Nani holds massive popularity in South India, especially in the Telugu-speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The latest period action drama was one of the highly anticipated films of the actor. The project was announced in October 2021 and was completed in January this year.

According to reports, it was made on a budget of Rs. 65 crore.

'Dasara' becomes one of Nani's best opening films

The movie witnessed a grand opening at the box office. According to reports, it earned Rs. 38 crore on the opening day, which is a little over half of its budget. Going by its collections on the first day, it is one of the best opening films of Nani's career. Moreover, on the second day, it reportedly collected around Rs. 15 crore.

'Dasara' set to break records at global levels

As per reports, Dasara has collected about Rs. 53 crore (worldwide) as of Friday. Speaking of its occupancy, the Telugu-speaking region recorded a 36% occupancy in the theaters on the second day of its release. Furthermore, according to its producers, Dasara has already crossed the $1 million mark in the US market and is estimated to break records at national and international levels.

Everything to know about 'Dasara'

Dasara marks the directorial debut of Srikanth Odela. Apart from Nani in the lead, the film, which is set in the backdrop of the Singareni coal mine in Telganaga, also stars Keerthy Suresh and Deekshith Shetty. The story of Dasara focuses on the protagonist seeking revenge and explores various topics such as power dynamics, caste politics, and friendship.