Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer 'NBK 108' first-look poster is out now!

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 22, 2023, 10:38 am 3 min read

Nandamuri Balakrishna-led 'NBK 108's first look poster is out now!

Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna is all set to storm the box office with his highly-anticipated upcoming film NBK 108. Balakrishna, who is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Veera Simha Reddy, has teamed up with director Anil Ravipudi for the first time. Celebrating the actor's 108th film, fans were eagerly waiting for some updates. Finally, here's the first-look poster.

On the auspicious occasion of Ugadi—the new year according to the Hindu calendar—Balakrishna's NBK 108 first poster was released. In the poster, the actor is seen sporting an intense look, yet, he somehow gives away ground-rooted family vibes. His avatar surely seems exciting! Bankrolled by Harish Peddi and Sahu Garapati under Shine Screens, the film's music is being composed by acclaimed S Thaman.

What is the storyline of 'NBK 108'?

The film is touted to be a quintessential family-action drama, which will majorly focus on the unconditional love between a father and his daughter. Evident from the first look poster, Balakrishna has set out to look unique and in a never-seen-before avatar for his fans. Per reports, Ravipudi has scripted an unexpected character for Nandamuri that will supposedly be cherished for a long time.

Kajal Aggarwal was roped in to play the female lead

Kajal Aggarwal took a hiatus of one year from the industry to welcome her son Neil Kitchlu. But now she is gearing back into action with work commitments. Besides shooting for S Shankar's Indian 2, Aggarwal will be sharing the screen with Balakrishna. Earlier there were speculations on actor Honey Rose being roped in as the female lead, but the makers settled for Aggarwal.

Meet the other cast members of the project

The film boasts of an oozing star power that includes Balakrishna, Aggarwal, Arjun Rampal, Trisha Krishnan, Sreeleela, and R Sarathkumar, among others. Notably, Kannada and Telugu actor Sreeleela reportedly has been roped in to play Balakrishna's daughter, while Aggarwal is paired opposite the male lead actor. Rampal is rumored to be the antagonist in the film. Meanwhile, C Ram Prasad is handling cinematography.

Balayya's old hit song 'Andala Ada Bomma' to be remixed?

Balakrishna, fondly known as Balayya, has appeared in—you guessed it right—around 107 films in a four-decade-long illustrious career. If reports are to be believed then director Ravidpudi is planning to remix Balayya's old hit song Andala Ada Bomma for the film NBK 108. A fantastic dance number, Andala Ada Bomma song was originally sung by Udit Narayan and Sujatha for the film Samarasimha Reddy.