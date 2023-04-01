Entertainment

Everything to know about Nita-Mukesh Ambani's cultural hub NMACC, Mumbai

Everything to know about Nita-Mukesh Ambani's cultural hub NMACC, Mumbai

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 01, 2023, 03:17 pm 2 min read

Learn everything about NMACC in Mumbai

The who's who of Bollywood gathered under one roof on Friday for the inauguration of Nita and Mukesh Ambani's art and cultural epicenter, NMACC, in Mumbai. NMACC—which stands for Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center—is a state-of-the-art institution brought to life by entrepreneur Nita Ambani and her daughter-businesswoman Isha Ambani. What is NMACC, and why is it consequential for the celebration of Indian arts?

Platform to 'spotlight Indian arts and culture'

In a message posted on the NMACC website, Nita said, "The NMACC is a space that hopes to bind the community through the common thread of the arts. It is a tribute to India's glorious legacy, traditions, and heritage." "The NMACC is envisioned as a platform to spotlight Indian arts and culture at its best, both for the audience and the artists," she added.

NMACC's main theater can house whopping 2,000 people

The NMACC comprises different auditoriums that will be used for musical sessions, dance performances, plays, and several other cultural events. For instance, t Grand Theatre at NMACC has the capacity to house a whopping number of 2,000 people at once. There is also the Studio Theatre which can seat 250 people and is "an intimate space designed for cutting-edge experiences and performances."

Learn about other seating spaces, their functions

NMACC also has several other spaces that will ensure the facilitation of multiple events simultaneously. The Cube, with a seating capacity of 125, is meant for poetry sessions and workshops, while the Art House, spread over 16,000 sqft, will display several artists' work. The Dhirubhai Ambani Square tops it all and "features a mesmerizing combination of water, fire, light, and music."

Biggest names of Bollywood turned up at NMACC

The inaugural ceremony on Friday was attended by Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and his family, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kiara Advani. Sachin Tendulkar and his family, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, and Gigi Hadid were also present. Hollywood A-listers Zendaya and Tom Holland were also spotted at Mumbai airport and are rumored to visit NMACC.