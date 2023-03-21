Entertainment

Who was Paul Grant? 'Harry Potter' actor dies at 56

Mar 21, 2023

Actor Paul Grant passed away at the age of 56 in London, UK on Tuesday (IST)

Hollywood actor Paul Grant, popular for films such as the Star Wars and the Harry Potter franchise, passed away on Tuesday (IST). The 56-year-old actor was found collapsed outside King's Cross station in London, United Kingdom on March 16. Following that, he was rushed to the hospital and was pronounced brain dead on Tuesday morning (IST). Here's everything to know about the late actor.

Grant played a goblin in 'Harry Potter'

The UK-based actor appeared in several films, including the first part of the Harry Potter franchise—Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. He was seen playing the role of a goblin in the movie which starred Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint. Another iconic character of his is when he appeared in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi as Ewok.

He was once a stunt double

Many of the actor's fans wouldn't be aware that he has had a long association with the film industry, even before he began his acting career. Per reports, Grant, who has worked in films such as Tom Cruise starrer Legend and 1988's movie Willow, worked as a stunt double in Labyrinth for Hoggle. Hoggle was voiced by Brian Henson and performed by Shari Weiser.

About his personal life

For the unversed, Grant was only four feet tall, according to reports. Born and brought up in the UK, he was married to Janet Crowson. Grant is now survived by his girlfriend Maria Dwyer, and his three children including his daughter Sophie Jayne Grant who confirmed his death. He is also reportedly survived by his stepchildren and grandchildren.

Grant on his marriage

In an old interview with The Sunday Mirror, Grant once opened up about the time after his marriage ended. He admitted to having cheated on his ex-wife and blamed himself for their separation, in the same 2014 interview. The late actor also revealed that after his marriage ended, he spent money on alcohol, women, and drugs, in the said report.