#NewsExplainer: Looking at Whistling Woods International Institute in Mumbai

Written by Isha Sharma Feb 26, 2023, 04:15 am 2 min read

Learn the key pointers about Mumbai's Whistling Woods International institute that specializes in filmmaking

Situated in Mumbai's Film City, Whistling Woods International (WWI) is a renowned institute of filmmaking and caters to students interested in creative arts and communication. Its premier location naturally gives it an edge over other schools devoted to the same sort of programs. The school, in its history that spans nearly two decades, has churned out several notable professionals now working in the industry.

Institute came into being back in 2006

As per WWI's website, "Since its inception in 2006, WWI has successfully delivered world-class education in all creative and technical aspects of filmmaking. Located inside Mumbai's Filmcity Complex, students receive hands-on instructions in the discipline they want to pursue." "The industry-oriented curriculum...is a unique blend of theories and practicals with the primary focus on making our students proficient in their vocation," it adds.

Does any program here capture your attention?

Notably, WWI offers multiple programs that suit the demands of different students and match their interests. Some of these courses include filmmaking, actors' studio, media and communication, event management, sports, and e-sports management, visual communication design, fashion and costume design, animation and game design, music, creative writing, digital video production, film appreciation, still photography, production design, mobile filmmaking, and history of Indian cinema.

These famous names are associated with WWI

Subhash Ghai, Meghna Ghai Puri, Paulomi Dhawan, Vijay Choraria, and Vivek Krishnani are on WWI's Board of Directors. The website says, "In 2001, [Ghai] was the only filmmaker in India who set up an international film school Whistling Woods International (WWI) in Mumbai" and has "promoted new technology in both production and exhibition sectors." Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is the governing council chairman.

Look at work done by WWI alumni

The institute's website says, "We currently have 3,500+ alumni successfully working in the media and entertainment industry." Some of these are Dhruv Desai (director of photography on Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2), Raza Mehta (assistant cinematographer for Brothers), Sagar Agarwal (production work on Brothers), Nitin Baid (editor for Masaan), Manan Mehta (assistant editor for Dil Dhadakne Do), and Aarambh Singh (assistant director on Badlpaur).