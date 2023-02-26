Entertainment

Indian 'Spider-Man' Pavitr Prabhakar to return in June

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 26, 2023, 03:15 am 1 min read

Pavitr Prabhakar, aka India's Spider-Man, will make a comeback soon! Yes, the character became a hit with Spider-Man: India #1 (2005), and now Prabhakar will get a new comic book miniseries. This will be the second miniseries for the character after the original 2005 miniseries created by Sharad Devaranjan, Suresh Seetharaman, and Jeevan J Kang. The new issue will have a new team.

More about upcoming miniseries

Writer Nikesh Shukla will be penning the upcoming four-issue miniseries, and it will feature art by Abhishek Masluni and covers by Smuiit Kumar. Shukla posted about the same on Instagram and wrote, "The news is out. I'm writing a Spider-Man miniseries." This alternate Spider-Man lives in the iconic city of Mumbai. The first part of the miniseries is slated to release in June 2023.

Check out the cover for 1st issue

