This ambidextrous Indian kid can write in 11 different styles

Written by Rishabh Raj Edited by Lahari Basu Feb 06, 2023, 07:07 pm 3 min read

Meet Aadi Swaroopa, a 17-year-old girl from Mangalore, who has been garnering attention online for her rarest of rare abilities - to write with both her hands. This skill is known as ambidexterity. Not only that, but she can also write with both her hands in 11 different ways, including blindfolded and backward. Read on to know more about this super-talented whizzkid.

Swaroop's video on Twitter has garnered over a million views

Ravi Karkara, a tech enthusiast recently shared a video of Swaroopa on Twitter. He captioned the video, "She is 'Aadi Swaroopa' from Mangalore. She can WRITE in 11 different styles. Both Parts of her BRAIN functions at the Same Time, one in a million. Amazing! This Skill is Known as Ambidexterity." We bet you'll think of Virus from 3 Idiots after watching the video!

Take a look at Ambidextrous Aadi's extraordinary talent

She is 'Aadi Swaroopa' from Mangalore. She can WRITE in 11 different style. Both Parts of her BRAIN functions at the Same Time, one in a million. Amazing!



The multi-fold talents of Swaroopa

Swaroopa holds a world record for writing the most number of words with both hands simultaneously in one minute. She can write at a speed of 45 words per minute. Fascinatingly, she can write in 11 different styles such as right-hand speed, left-hand speed, reverse running, mirror image, hetero topic, hetero linguistic, exchange, opposite direction, uni-direction, dancing, and blindfolding.

Swaroopa was not inducted into the formal education system but was introduced to self-learning by her parents. She could read on her own when she was just one-and-a-half years old. She could also write up to 30 pages when she was two-and-a-half years old. Now she is gearing up to appear for the SSLC examination privately by writing with both hands.

Her skillsets don't just end here, there's more to it

She can register and recall thousands of things given at random, associated with a number within four to five seconds. She can record and recall thousands of phone numbers, and solve the Rubik's cube in 45 seconds. Swaroopa is also quite passionate about reading novels, more interestingly while multitasking. Apart from this, she is also proficient in the art of mimicry and singing.

Awards and accolades she has achieved so far

Aadi Swaroopa made it into the India Book of Records for her amazing visual memory. She has been recognized by the Lata Foundation's Exclusive World Record for her ability to write 45 words unidirectionally in one minute while simultaneously writing in both English and Kannada. Swaroopa who is also learning guitar, keyboard, and Hindustani music has presented 50 Yakshagana shows in seven years.

She plans to set more records

"I have set a record with writing with my both hands. I have 10 different talents also. I am planning to set a record next year with my 10 different talents," Swaroopa said in an interview with ANI. Having two records already to her credit, The ambidextrous girl wants to set more records in diverse fields of her unlimited list of skills.