Career

Five scholarships for Indians to study in Canada

Five scholarships for Indians to study in Canada

Written by Ramit Sharan Aug 11, 2022, 06:00 am 2 min read

Canada is home to many top-ranking universities with great educational opportunities.

Canada is home to many top-ranking universities with great educational opportunities. The cosmopolitan environment is great for personal growth as well. It is a safe country with a variety of scenic tourist attractions, too. Many Indian students opt for higher education in Canada. However, this can become expensive for many. Here are five scholarship opportunities for Indian students seeking to study in Canada.

Renewable scholarship Humber College International Entrance Scholarships

The Humber College in Toronto offers partial and full scholarship programs to new international students. These scholarships are renewable every year, but in order to be able to renew the same, a student must maintain a minimum grade point average of 80%. These bachelor's degree scholarships are automatically granted to high school students with at least a 75% final entrance average.

For ASEAN countries Canada ASEAN SEED

The Canada ASEAN Scholarships and Educational Exchanges for Development (SEED) program is for students from member countries of the Association of Southeast Asia Nations (ASEAN). There are short-term exchange opportunities available for research and study at college, undergraduate, and graduate levels. Around Rs. 6-7 lakh toward the program cost, as well as flight expenses, visa, health insurance, and a weekly allowance are provided.

For gifted students Carleton Prestige Scholarships

These scholarships are available to undergraduate students at Carleton University with an entrance average of 90% or more. An amount of CA$20,00-30,000 is awarded to deserving students based on the type of Prestige Scholarship. High school grades are the basis of admission, and international students are automatically eligible for renewable entry scholarships if their admission average is above 80% and they fulfill language requirements.

Only 37 seats Lester B Pearson International Scholarship Program

The University of Toronto's Lester B Pearson International Scholarship Program is for innovative international student representatives who can adapt well to a global community and with outstanding academic records. There are approximately 37 seats available annually. Students must have a study permit for Canada and be in the final year of their secondary education. Tuition fees, living expenses, and other financial aid are provided.

Large scholarship availability University of British Columbia Scholarships for International Students

The University of British Columbia provides over CA$30 million in scholarships, grants, honors, and other financial aid to talented students with an excellent academic record. Students can receive up to CA$20,000 in scholarships which are renewable based on academic performance. According to the university's recruitment data, 20% of undergraduate students and above 50% of postgraduate students avail the university's scholarships.