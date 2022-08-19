Career

Decoding the exam preparation strategies of CAT top rankers

Written by Ramit Sharan Aug 19, 2022, 06:00 am 2 min read

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is an entrance exam held every year for students aspiring to pursue a career in management and business administration. It is conducted on a rotational basis by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) for admission to these premier B-schools and various other institutes in India. Here are some useful exam preparation strategies used by CAT toppers.

VARC, Quant, DI, LR Assess your weaker sections

The CAT tests a variety of subjects in the exam. Students who may be strong in Quantitative Ability could be weaker in Verbal and Reading Comprehension (VARC) and vice versa. This could also hold true for the other sections: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, too. So, a candidate must figure out where they are lacking and work on improving that section.

Select best books Good quality reading material

Referring to good-quality books and study material can be a game changer while preparing for the CAT. Many toppers swear by Arun Sharma's CAT preparation books and TIME and IMS study material. Also, fiction books can be helpful in improving VARC. Collecting the best quality reading material is a key step in cracking the wide-range topics of the CAT.

Disciplined study habits Maintain regular study routine

While every CAT aspirant has to choose whether to join coaching institutes or not, it is important to understand that without self-study, it is difficult to crack the exam. Many toppers do not join coaching institutes and prefer to study on their own using good preparation material and online tutorials. However, it is necessary to be regular with the study routine.

Ensuring exam completion Improving time management skills

There is a fixed time allocated to each of the sections in the CAT exam. Being disciplined and time conscious is a must while taking this entrance exam. Also, the only way to improve speed is by taking regular mock tests and attempting previous years' CAT papers. This will improve the candidate's time management skills and also ensure they get familiar with the format.

Cementing your concepts Planning and revision

Having a set timetable with a concrete plan is essential to do well in this competitive exam. You must set out prescribed times to study and follow them religiously. This involves figuring out when to study which topic, too. Be sure to incorporate sufficient revision time and also take into account the time required for solving mock tests and previous years' question papers.