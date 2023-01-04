Lifestyle

Premature greying? Follow these 5 natural remedies to overcome it

Written by Anujj Trehaan Jan 04, 2023, 02:56 pm 2 min read

Let's help you get rid of those embarrassing and untimely grey hair strands. Premature greying is one of the most common hair problems that everyone from teens to young adults experiences. Blame it on genetics or an unhealthy lifestyle, these unsolicited white streaks grab everyone's attention, and not for the best reasons. Fret not, following these natural and home remedies may salvage your situation.

Henna and coffee

Boil some water and add one tablespoon of coffee. Allow it to cool down and then mix it with henna powder. Let this mixture rest for a couple of hours or overnight. Add a tablespoon of your favorite hair oil to it and then apply the paste to your hair, all over your head. Leave it for an hour and then wash it off.

Curry leaves and oil

Curry leaves are rich in vitamin B, which helps restore melamine (black pigmentation) in the hair. To prepare this remedy, place a pan on the stove and warm two tablespoons of coconut oil. To this, add 10-12 curry leaves and let it sit for 20 minutes. When cool, massage into hair and leave for 45 minutes to two hours. Once done, shampoo and rinse.

Black tea rinse

Rinsing your hair with black tea can help you prevent the growth of grey hair. Black tea stains the grey or white strands and then darkens them making your hair look black. All you have to do is, take two tablespoons of black tea and boil it in water. Add one tablespoon of salt too. Cool and apply it to hair once a week.

Onion juice

This is one of the oldest remedies ever. It enhances catalase, an enzyme that darkens hair, helping you tackle premature greying. To follow this natural remedy, all you need to do is to mix two to three tablespoons of onion juice, one tablespoon of olive oil, and one tablespoon of lemon juice. Massage on the scalp and wash off after one hour.

Bhringraj hair mask

Known as the "king of hair," Bhringraj is a popular offering from Ayurveda that helps prevent premature greying. This homegrown herb fixes a dry scalp and prevents hair from losing its natural color. Add two tablespoons of coconut oil in a pan and one tablespoon of Bhringraj powder. Warm it and apply it to your hair. Leave for an hour and then wash off.