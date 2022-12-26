Lifestyle

Skin cycling: Why you should try this TikTok beauty trend

Skin cycling: Why you should try this TikTok beauty trend

Written by Rishabh Raj Dec 26, 2022, 12:38 pm 3 min read

Skin cycling is beneficial for newbies and veterans alike

TikTok is a rabbit hole of new and captivating content and is always bustling with trends. The latest among them is a skincare trend called skin cycling. This simple regimen involves using active ingredients only on certain days and allowing the skin to rest on other days. If you are eager to know how skin cycling works, look no further!

Who started the skin cycling trend?

The skin cycling trend has been invented by a New York-based dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe aiming to minimize irritation and maximize results. The trend has garnered billions of views to date. The four-night skincare routine alternates between using active ingredients and letting the skin recover. This regime involves one night of exfoliation, one night of retinoid use, and two nights of recovery.

Dr. Whitney Bowe explains her skin cycling routine

A post shared by on

How does skin cycling work?

The cycle which includes two consecutive nights of a break after the use of an exfoliant and retinol allows the skin time to build tolerance. Depending on the comfort level and level of skin sensitivity, these processes allow for maximal results and minimal irritation. If you have sensitive skin, it is always advisable to consult a dermatologist before incorporating certain products into your regimen.

First night: Exfoliate

The first step of the cycle begins by cleansing and pat drying your skin and then moving to the exfoliation process. Exfoliation is a crucial step because it helps your skin absorb active ingredients effectively, which further allows ingredients to penetrate deeper into the skin. However, it is important to remember that over-exfoliation can cause irritation in your skin.

Second night: Apply Retinol

On the second night of your cycle, cleanse your skin and apply a small amount of retinol. Retinol triggers collagen and elastin production and speeds up cell turnover to improve issues like texture, hyperpigmentation, and acne. Before you jump to use retinol, make sure you have applied moisturizer first, in sensitive areas like around the eyes, neck, edges of the mouth, and nose.

Third and fourth night: Allow skin to recover

This recovery period of the skin cycling regimen is the most important. In this, you resist the use of any exfoliants and active ingredients so as to give your skin a chance to recover from the previous two nights of treatment. Just work on hydration and moisturization. Apply a hydrating serum before your moisturizer. Repeat the cycle once again.

Is skin cycling for everyone?

Skin cycling can benefit people with all skin types as it can be customized based on the needs of your skin. For example, you can skip one of the recovery nights if you have acne-prone skin or oily skin. You can also alter the strength of retinoids. It is an easy-to-maintain skincare schedule that can suit newbie skincare enthusiasts and veterans alike.