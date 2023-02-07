World

Indian-American teen Natasha Perianayagam named "world's brightest" student once again

Natasha Perianayagam has ranked in the list for two consecutive years (Photo credit: PTI)

Natasha Perianayagam has been named in the world's brightest students list by the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth (CTY). The 13-year-old Indian-American girl has bagged the spot in the list of the world's brightest students for the second year in a row. She is currently studying at Florence M Gaudineer Middle School, in New Jersey, United States.

Perianayagam also took part in the test in 2021

The list was put together based on the results of above-grade-level tests of over 15,000 students across 76 countries. Previously, in the spring of 2021, Perianayagam took the Johns Hopkins Center For Talented Youth test, when she was in the fifth grade. Her results in the verbal and quantitative sections were at par with the 90th percentile of advanced Grade 8 performance.

Perianayagam joined in the 2021-22 Talent Search year

This year, Perianayagam was honored for her exceptional performance on the SAT, ACT, and School and College Ability Tests, according to the John Hopkins university. Perianayagam was one of the 15,300 students from 76 countries who joined in the 2021-22 Talent Search year. For reference, CTY is a nonprofit academic center of Johns Hopkins University. It was founded in 1979.

Here's what the CTY tests are about

The quantitative section of the Johns Hopkins CTY test measures the ability to see relationships between quantities expressed in mathematical terms, while the verbal section measures understanding of the meaning of words and the relationships between them.

Perianayagam secured the highest grades among all candidates

Less than 27% of the participants qualified for the CTY ceremony. They were awarded either high or grand honors based on their test scores. In her latest attempt, Perianayagam secured the highest grades among all candidates. CTY utilizes above-grade-level testing to identify advanced students from around the world and provide a clear picture of their true academic abilities.

"A salute to their love of discovery and learning"

"This is not just recognition of our student's success on one test, but a salute to their love of discovery and learning, and all the knowledge they have accumulated in their young lives so far," said CTY's executive director Dr. Amy Shelton.

Perianayagam's hobbies include doodling and reading JRR Tolkien's novels

"It is exciting to think about all the ways in which they will use that potential to discover their passions, engage in rewarding and enriching experiences, and achieve remarkable things-in their communities and in the world," added Shelton. Perianayagam, whose parents hail from Chennai, said she loves doodling and reading JRR Tolkien's novels in her free time.