'Bholaa,' 'Dasara': Major theatrical releases premiering in March end

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 20, 2023, 05:47 pm 2 min read

While this fact may seem tough to grapple with, a quarter of the year has already bid us adieu. March 2023 brought with itself a hit romantic-comedy like Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, a slow-paced art film like Zwigato, and a relevant social issue movie such as Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway, among several others. March still has some surprises up its sleeve. Take a look.

'John Wick: Chapter 4'

Fan-favorite Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves is all set to wow fans once again in and as John Wick. Directed by Chad Stahelski, John Wick: Chapter 4 will premiere theatrically on Friday. The fourth installment resumes from where Chapter 3 ended in 2019. It co-stars a cast ensemble comprising Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard, Laurence Fishburne, Natalia Tena, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Shamier Anderson, among others.

'Bheed'

Anubhav Sinha's Bheed, starring Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ashutosh Rana, will release on Friday. It has remained in the news due to its subject matter—it is based on the plight of the migrants during the COVID-19 lockdown. The monochromatic film draws a parallel with the 1947 Partition. Sinha said, "Bheed is a story of the most perilous times which changed everything for humanity."

'Bholaa'

Ajay Devgn's first release of 2023, this film is a remake of the 2019 Tamil movie Kaithi. Also directed and produced by Devgn under his Ajay Devgn Ffilms banner, it co-stars Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Gajrao Rao, Kiran Kumar, and Deepak Dobriyal, among others. The movie will release on March 30 in 3D and the advance bookings for IMAX 3D and 4DX 3D have commenced.

'Dasara'

Fronted by "Natural Star" Nani and co-starring National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh, Dasara has been directed by debutant Srikanth Odela. It is Nani's first pan-Indian project and is his most expensive film to date. The film will be released in Telugu in addition to dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. It has been bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Srikanth Chundi.