Alia Bhatt birthday special: What makes her a director's actor

With her captivating charm and commitment to roles, Alia Bhatt has captured millions of hearts in the last 11 years. From her debut film Student of the Year to her last solo outing Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhatt's innate ability to emote has made her a favorite among directors. As the actor turned 30 on Wednesday, we decode how Bhatt is a director's actor.

'Highway' (2014)

Bhatt owned the year 2014, with back-to-back releases including Highway, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, and 2 States. In Imtiaz Ali's Highway, she played the character of Veera Tripathy, a young girl from a wealthy family who is kidnapped. Bhatt justified the role of Veera by capturing her vulnerability and innocence, while conveying a range of emotions through her eyes, just as her director envisioned.

'Udta Punjab' (2016)

Helmed by Abhishek Chaubey, Bhatt's performance in Udta Punjab was a stark departure from her previous roles, perfectly depicting the actor's versatility. In the film, Bhatt portrayed the role of a young migrant worker from Bihar who descents into drug addiction. This movie is yet another example of Bhatt's ability to deliver remarkable authenticity with great sensitivity in direct response to her director's vision.

'Dear Zindagi' (2016)

Another film, another character, and yet another tour de force that showcased Bhatt's immense talent as an actor. Director Gauri Shinde who is known for tackling complexities of emotions with utter simplicity roped in Bhatt to portray Kiara in Dear Zindagi. The story dealt with themes like anxiety and depression and Bhatt effectively captured the nuances of Kiara's character. The film also featured SRK.

'Raazi' (2018)

In the last 11 years, Bhatt has worked with the best directors including Meghna Gulzar, whose films showcase strong female protagonists and explore themes that examine social issues. As a young Kashmiri woman, Sehmat, who is trained to become a spy, Bhatt delivered an unbelievable performance that was layered with complexities. Bhatt used her expressive eyes to convey Sehmat's inner turmoil with utter subtlety.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' (2022)

"I saw her blossom," stated ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in an interview about Bhatt. Gangubai Kathiawadi﻿ was a massive hit at the box office and Bhatt garnered appreciation for portraying a powerful woman who ran a brothel in the red-light area of Kamathipura. From her dialogue delivery to her gestures, everything was crafted with perfection, which was complimented by Bhansali's grand cinematic vision.