Actor Taapsee Pannu trolled on Instagram for 'disrespecting' Hindu goddess

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 20, 2023, 05:32 pm 2 min read

Actor Taapsee Pannu is being slammed for her recent jewelry choices. Here's what happened

Taapsee Pannu has found herself at the receiving end of social media flak once again. The Dunki actor is being trolled by Instagram users over a recent post where she can be seen wearing a bright red dress with a plunging neckline. She paired it with a golden necklace with a Hindu goddess sculpture, and now, netizens have accused her of "disrespecting" Hinduism.

Why does this story matter?

This is not the first time that the actor has made it to the headlines for the wrong reasons.

Earlier, too, there have been several instances when netizens have taken offense to her statements and opinions, thus creating blazing controversies.

For instance, once, she got caught up in an argument with the paparazzi, and another time, asked the audience to boycott her film Dobaaraa.

Pannu was the showstopper at the Lakme Fashion Week

The actor had walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week a few days ago. A star-studded event, it was attended by the who's who of Bollywood such as Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, among others. Pannu was the showstopper for designer Monisha Jaising. Per her post, the said jewelry—which has enraged netizens—is by Reliance Jewels' Akshay Tritiya collection which is inspired by the majestic Thanjavur.

Check out Pannu's recent post here

Per trollers, the actor could have worn a better choker

While some people appreciated Pannu's beauty and commented that she carried herself well, others weren't so easily pleased. One user wrote, "A vulgar photo and goddess Lakshmi's photo? This is disrespectful," while another wrote, "You could have chosen something as per the dress and its style. Don't you feel ashamed doing this?" Some slammed her for "disregarding fans' feelings" and the "Indian culture."

Career: What's cooking on the work front for Pannu?

Pannu was last seen in ZEE5's Blurr, directed by Ajay Bahl. Her other notable projects last year were Dobaaraa and Shabaash Mithu. Up next, she will feature in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The drama is based on the issue of illegal immigration. She also has Netflix's pulp fiction film Haseen Dillruba 2 in the pipeline. It co-stars Vikrant Massey.