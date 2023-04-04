Entertainment

Not Siddharth Anand, Ayan Mukerji to direct 'War 2': Reports

Not Siddharth Anand, Ayan Mukerji to direct 'War 2': Reports

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 04, 2023, 12:27 pm 2 min read

'War' led by Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, was released in the year 2019

Yash Raj Films has set the ball rolling for the Spy Universe with Pathaan. The movie not only introduced its new spy character but also interlinked it with its other two spies - Tiger from the Ek Tha Tiger franchise, and Kabir from War. Now, fresh reports have claimed that YRF is gearing up for War 2, which will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

Why does this story matter?

Directed by Siddharth Anand, War was released in 2019. It starred Hrithik Roshan in the lead role along with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The film recorded an opening of Rs. 53.35 crore and went on to collect a lifetime collection of Rs. 475.50 crore at the global box office.

It entered the Rs. 100 crore club within just three days of its release.

Mukerji to helm the sequel

According to a report in PeepingMoon, Aditya Chopra's YRF has got Mukerji on board for directing War 2. Quoting a source close to the development, the report said, "Aditya Chopra is choosing the captain of the ship for each YRF Spy Universe film strategically. Ayan Mukerji has delivered big hits which appeal to all audience segments and has the pulse of Indian audiences."

'War 2' to add freshness to the Spy Universe

The source also told PeepingMoon that Mukerji has been roped in to add freshness to the Spy Universe's action spectacle. "He's a young filmmaker who can bring a different kind of newness to the Spy Universe. Mukerji will have his unique take on how to make an epic action spectacle with War 2. Chopra trusts him to take the franchise forward," said the source.