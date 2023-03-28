Entertainment

A look at Shah Rukh Khan's luxurious fleet of cars

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 28, 2023, 11:15 am 2 min read

Shah Rukh Khan has many luxury cars, including a Bentley, Mercedes, Toyota Land Cruiser, Land Rover Range Rover Sport, and many others

Shah Rukh Khan's latest four-wheel toy is a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a black badge SUV that is reportedly priced at Rs. 8.2 crore (ex-showroom). According to reports, Khan has at least 10 to 11 cars worth Rs. 31 crore (excluding the latest addition). Now, isn't that impressive? Here are the top five costliest cars he owns; take a look.

Bugatti Veyron

The most expensive set of wheels that Bollywood's King Khan owns is the Bugatti Veyron. Priced at a whopping Rs. 12 crore (approximately), this car delivers a top speed of 400km/hr. It can go from 0 to 100km/h in a mere 2.5 seconds. Isn't that cool? Bugatti Veyron has now been discontinued by the makers, as per the reports.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe

One of the best buys of the actor is the swanky Phantom Drophead Coupe. Priced at Rs. 7 crore (and a little more), it's a car that screams luxury. The company has loaded it with customizations that suit the comfort of the driver and the passengers. It comes with a 6.8 liter V12 powerful petrol engine that supports 465 PS and 750 Nm.

Bentley Continental GT

Bentley Continental GT is another attraction from Khan's garage. Its premium design is both bulky and smooth, commanding a strong road presence. The two-door luxurious vehicle boasts a 4 liter twin-turbo V8 petrol engine. It has a capacity that produces a power output of 505 PS and torque of 660 Nm, maximum. Per reports, this car is priced at Rs. 4 crore.

BMW 7-Series

The 7-Series may not have the luxurious value of that of a Bugatti, Rolls-Royce, or Bentley, but it sure is a great deal and an expensive buy. Khan owns the BMW 760 Li, the flagship, which is priced at Rs. 2.46 crore (ex-showroom) and boasts luxurious and comfortable interiors. It comes with a 6 liter V12 petrol engine to source its power.

Audi A8 L

Another beauty that the Pathaan actor owns is Audi A8 L. Priced at Rs. 1.34-1.63 crore, it's an example of a perfect luxurious car. The model went off the Indian market for a while but returned with a brand new avatar with modern changes. Khan owns a diesel variant of the Audi A8 L that comes with a 4.2 liter V8 engine.