Odisha government waives entertainment tax on Kapil Sharma's 'Zwigato'

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 23, 2023, 11:54 am 2 min read

Odisha will not be levying any entertainment tax on 'Zwigato'

Nandita Das's socio-political drama Zwigato, led by Kapil Sharma has warmed the audience's hearts ever since its release last Friday (March 17). It may not have churned money at the box office, but it has been lauded critically for underlining the plight of India's working class. Now, the Odisha government has waived the entertainment tax on Zwigato. Notably, the drama was shot in Odisha.

Why does this story matter?

It is not uncommon for state governments to waive the entertainment tax for projects that are considered socially relevant and regarded as "must-watch" by the government.

Waiving off the entertainment tax reduces the ticket's price, which acts as an impetus for the cine-goer to visit the theater.

Previously, movies such as Samrat Prithviraj, The Kashmir Files, and Super 30 have received such exemptions.

CM Naveen Patnaik made the important announcement on Wednesday

On Wednesday night, CM Naveen Patnaik's Office took to Twitter to share a photo with Das and wrote, "CM @Naveen_Odisha has approved a proposal to waive off the entertainment tax for 'Zwigato', a film based on the struggling life of a food delivery boy and his family." "The film has been directed by [Nandita Das] and its entire shooting has been done in Bhubaneswar."

Check out the tweets here

State Govt is promoting #Odisha as a destination for film shooting via proactive policies. It will promote tourism potential & provide job opportunities for talented youth. CM appreciated efforts of Ms Das for promoting #Odisha as a destination to shoot commercial movies. — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) March 22, 2023

Odisha government is promoting state as a film shooting spot

Per the CMO, "State government is promoting Odisha as a destination for film shooting through proactive policies. This will promote tourism potential and provide employment opportunities for our talented youth." "The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of film director Nandita Das for promoting Odisha as a destination for shooting commercial movies. The movie will [give] a positive message for social change and human values."

What is 'Zwigato' all about?

Zwigato revolves around an ex-factory manager Manas Singh, who loses his job to the pandemic and has to work as a food delivery agent to make ends meet. Shahana Goswami co-stars as his wife, a resolute woman who aspires to take up odd jobs to contribute to the family and keep it running. The drama premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year.

