Entertainment

Vikramaditya Motwane's 'Jubilee' OTT release date out

Vikramaditya Motwane's 'Jubilee' OTT release date out

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 17, 2023, 02:06 pm 1 min read

'Jubilee' OTT release date is out

Vikramaditya Motwane's Jubilee is in the buzz ever since its announcement. The 10-episodic series promises a stellar cast and revolves around the golden phase of Indian cinema. The OTT giant Amazon Prime Video announced that Part 1 of the series will premiere on April 7. The first look of the series looks promising and has a stellar cast.

Stellar cast and handpicked crew

The cast includes Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, and Ram Kapoor, among others. The first five episodes will release on April 7, whereas the other five episodes will release on April 14. It is bankrolled by Andolan Films, Phantom Studios, and Reliance Entertainment. Soumik Sen is the co-creator of the series. Jubilee is Motwane's passion project since his early days in films.

Twitter Post