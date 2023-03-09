Entertainment

Telugu anthology 'Anger Tales' now streaming on this OTT platform

Telugu anthology 'Anger Tales' now streaming on this OTT platform

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 09, 2023, 11:57 am 1 min read

'Anger Tales' streaming now on Dinsey+ Hotstar

Anger Tales, a Telugu anthology series, premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday. The four-episode series is directed by Prabhala Tilak and revolves around anger issues in daily life. The director has taken a unique approach to deal with anger as an emotion, showing how it can manipulate people and impact their lives. The makers also released a promising trailer of the series earlier.

Cast and crew of series

The cast includes Venkatesh Maha, Bindu Madhavi, Madonna Sebastian, and Phani Acharya. The supporting cast includes Tharun Bhascker, Suhas, and Ravindra Vijay. The series is produced by Sridhar Reddy and Suhas, while Smaran Sai composed the music. The story was penned by Tilak and Karthikeya Karedla and it was shot by four distinct cinematographers—Amardeep, Venkat R Shakamuri, AJ Aaron, and Vinod K Bangari.

Take a look at this post by Hotstar