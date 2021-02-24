Noted Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander passed away today in Mohali at the age of 60. He had reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, and was undergoing treatment at a hospital. Celebrities from both Hindi and Punjabi entertainment industry mourned the loss of the singer, who is famous for his tracks like Charkha Gali De Vich, Sanu Ishq Barandi Chad Gayi et al.

Condolences World of Punjabi music is poorer today, said Punjab CM

Many political figures including Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh wrote on social media expressing his grief on the passing. He wrote, "Extremely saddened to learn of the demise of legendary Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander. He was recently diagnosed with #Covid19 and was undergoing treatment for the same. The world of Punjabi music is poorer today. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans."

Social media Tributes poured in from Daler Mehendi, Gurdas Maan, Diljit Dosanjh

Many prominent names from the Punjabi and Hindi music industry were saddened by Sikander's untimely death. Daler Mehendi, Gurdas Maan, Diljit Dosanjh and Harshdeep Kaur were among many others who remembered the late singer and said that his presence will be deeply missed. Music composers like Vishal Dadlani and Pritam also took to Twitter to express grief and extended their condolences to the family.

Twitter Post This is heartbreaking and far too personal, Dadlani writes

I can't believe #SardoolSikander -Saab has left us. This is heartbreaking and far too personal. :(



A true pioneer, he was the soul of humility a wellspring of music. My condolences to the family, esp. to my brothers @AlaapSikander @SarangSikander1. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/ppTTUIAau8 — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) February 24, 2021

Memory Comedian Kapil Sharma recalled their first and last meeting

Kapil Sharma, in his tribute, recalled his meeting with Sikander. He shared on Twitter that Sikander had visited his house for the first time on the occasion of his daughter's first Lohri. "I was blessed that he visited my house for the first time on the occasion of my daughter's first Lohri. Had no idea that it would be the last time," he wrote.

Family The singer is survived by his wife and two sons