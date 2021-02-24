Ellie Goulding is literally singing Goodness Gracious now! The crooner has dropped a bomb of a surprise: She is expecting her first child with her husband, art dealer Caspar Jopling, and is already 30 weeks into her pregnancy. During an interaction with Vogue, Goulding said that she had "no idea" of this until she went on a vacation with Jopling to celebrate their anniversary.

Surprise Till July last year, Goulding didn't know she was pregnant

Goulding detailed that when she appeared on The One Show last July, she didn't know that she was carrying a life inside her. Soon after, she went on a vacation with Jopling to ring in their one-year anniversary, and that's when it struck the duo. "It was crazy because it was our one-year anniversary. That was not the plan," the English singer-songwriter admitted.

Information 'Vogue' was the first one to learn the news

The 34-year-old, who received her first Grammy Award nod for Love Me Like You Do, also added that she hadn't planned the pregnancy, but has since been feeling "human." She broke the good news to Vogue, saying, "You're the first person I've spoken to!"

Reaction Their 'focus' is not the gender, but a 'healthy baby'

The singer feels that she could manage to keep the pregnancy away from the media glare because, "I haven't been photographed, so..," which is true as she was last seen publicly in August. The couple also knows the gender of the fetus through a default baby scan, but they are keeping that a secret as their "focus" is on having a "healthy baby."

Quote Singer admits getting pregnant during lockdown can be 'lonely'

The lockdown has been stressful for countless people, including Goulding and her husband. She admits how getting pregnant during such trying times can be "lonely," but they managed to keep calm, because they have a "perfect" marriage. "It's so mature, we talk things through, and we never argue," Goulding said, adding that they are also okay living apart from each other.

Space 'I love my husband - but I also love myself'