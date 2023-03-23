Entertainment

5 reasons to re-watch Katrina Kaif-Akshay Kumar's 'Namastey London' today

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 23, 2023, 01:19 pm 2 min read

Akshay Kumar and Katrika Kaif-led 'Namastey London' was released today in the year 2007

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are one of the most bankable leading pairs in Bollywood. They've delivered several blockbuster hits in the past. The duo's 2007 film, Namastey London, was released 16 years ago on this day, and it is a perfect entertainer. Here are five reasons why we think you should re-watch the movie directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

The sizzling chemistry of Kumar and Kaif

Whether it is Welcome, Singh Is Kingg, or Sooryavanshi, the on-screen jodi of Kumar and Kaif has proved to be a hit with the audience. Namastey London was their second collaboration, and their first box office success together. The romance and comedy sequences shown between the two in the movie are one of the many reasons why the film was a success.

The epic speech on India by Kumar

One of the highlights, as well as the goosebumps-inducing scene in the movie, is when Kumar delivers his powerful speech to a Britisher about India and her greatness, with Kaif doing the translation. In that two-minute-long speech, Kumar talks about India's culture, its progress in science, humility, and more, which garnered applause and whistles from the audience when it was released in the theaters.

Rishi Kapoor's hilarious performance

Watching Rishi Kapoor play an NRI dad wanting to get his daughter married to a desi munda, has every feel of an Indian dad. What adds meat to his role is the proud Indian that he plays in the film, who despite having lived in England for so long, misses his motherland. He's hilarious, affectionate, and in his best elements.

Himesh Reshammiya's superhit music

Not just the film but the album of Namastey London was also quite a hit. The music was composed by Himesh Reshammiya, delivering some of the best peppy as well as soothing tracks. The song Main Jahaan Rahoon sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is undoubtedly the best number from the album which hit the right chords with the audience.

The originality of the script

Namastey London is a film about an Indian girl brought up in London who is married off by her father to a boy in Punjab. However, when she returns to London, she refuses to recognize her marriage. Suresh Nair did a great job with the film's story and screenplay. Interestingly, many wouldn't know that it is based on the real-life story of Kumar's friend.