Entertainment

#Kick2 trends as Salman Khan-Rani Mukerji's selfie goes viral

#Kick2 trends as Salman Khan-Rani Mukerji's selfie goes viral

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 17, 2023, 02:08 pm 1 min read

Is Salman shooting for 'Kick 2' right now?

Rani Mukerji is getting all praises from her fellow colleagues for her performance in Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway. Even though early reviews were not impressive, Bollywood stars seemed to like the film. Recently, superstar Salman Khan attended a screening where he posed with Mukerji. The duo was seen hugging and the photo is making rounds on media with speculations regarding Kick 2.

Duo has starred together in several films

Kick 2 has been in buzz since a long time and there is no official confirmation about it. #Kick2 is trending on Twitter and fans are speculating that the duo will be seen together. The duo have done films like Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye and Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega... Khan is currently gearing up for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's release.

Twitter Post

Ab devil urf #SalmanKhan dil me hi nahi, Theatre me bhi aaygaa. #Kick2 officially confirmed as per sources❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/IwXnRfVHj5 — S🍸 (@SrishtyHere) March 17, 2023