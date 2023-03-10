Entertainment

#MrsChatterjeeVsNorway: Never met Sagarika before or during filming, says Rani

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 10, 2023, 06:34 pm 3 min read

Starring Rani Mukerji in the lead, 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' will be released in the theaters on March 17

Rani Mukerji is gearing up for the release of Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway. It's the first time that she is doing a film outside the YRF banner since her marriage with Aditya Chopra in 2014. Meanwhile, ahead of its release, Mukerji revealed that she hadn't met or spoken to Sagarika Chatterjee, the real-life mother Mukerji plays in the movie, until Friday, March 10.

'I wanted to bring my interpretation of Mrs. Chatterjee'

Mukerji was talking to Karan Johar at an event in Mumbai when she revealed that she hadn't met Chatterjee in real life. "Neither did I meet nor spoke to her before or during the filming. I wanted to bring my interpretation of Mrs. Chatterjee, and thus I listened to audio tapes of her. From there I picked her emotions and played her character."

An emotional Mukerji hugged Chatterjee upon meeting

It's for the very first time that the reel and real-life Mrs. Chatterjees met each other. Upon seeing Chatterjee walking to the stage, Mukerji teared up and hugged her as the film's track Shubho Shubho played in the background. "She's the true heroine. How she fought for her children, she nailed it," said the actor while introducing Chatterjee.

'Mukerji has beautifully portrayed me'

Chatterjee was asked about her reaction to watching the film. She said, "The way she (Mukerji) expressed the pain I felt when they took my children, is exactly how I felt at that moment. I've seen the film and I can say that she has beautifully portrayed me and that everything shown in the film is absolutely true."

Nikkhil Advani on film being shot in Norway

Nikkhil Advani, whose production house Emmay Entertainment has backed the title, said that they were surprised when the Norwegian government reach out to the team for the shoot. "We had initially assumed that Norwegians wouldn't want us to shoot the movie in their country. But to our surprise, the Norway High Commission reached out to us, asking us to shoot the film in Norway."

It's a rumor: Mukerji on not working in non-YRF films

Mukerji's last four films have only been with Yash Raj Films. When Johar asked how she agreed to do a non-YRF movie, she joked and said, "It's a rumor. I want people to know I can work alongside YRF, too. My husband is working with so many actresses; why can't I work with different producers?" Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is directed by Ashima Chhiber.