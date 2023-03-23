Entertainment

Alphonse Puthren announces his next project; details inside

Mar 23, 2023

Alphonse Puthren is a filmmaker who predominantly works in the Malayalam industry. He recently announced his upcoming project. He took to Instagram to announce the development and revealed that this will be a Tamil film. The project is yet to be titled. Considering his filmography, he has done very few films but they have been critically acclaimed. Hence, the anticipation is quite high.

Puthren captioned the post, "My new venture is with my old friend and producer Raahul. @romeopicturesoffl. Thanks to Shenbagamoorthy sir. Bless us with prayers and love." The film will be bankrolled by Romeo Pictures. The cast has not been decided yet and the film is in the pre-production stage. Puthren's notable works include Neram (2013), Aviyal (2016), and Gold (2022).

