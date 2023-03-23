Entertainment

OTT: Ananya Panday's 'Call Me Bae' is filming now

'Call Me Bae' is filming now

Amazon Prime Video announced an exciting project headlined by Ananya Panday. The project is titled Call Me Bae and it will mark Panday's debut in the web series space. Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to reveal the first look of the original series. He posted a quirky video featuring Panday and himself. The original series is currently in the production stage.

Everything we know about the series

The series is directed by Collin D'Cunha, whereas, it is created by Ishita Moitra. It is bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment. The story revolves around a billionaire fashionista who goes on a journey of overcoming all stereotypes and prejudices after being disowned by her own family following a salacious scandal. The series is written by Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair.

