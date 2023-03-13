Entertainment

Michelle Yeoh-Ke Huy Quan starrer 'American Born Chinese' teaser out

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 13, 2023, 01:41 pm 1 min read

Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan are basking in the glory of their Oscar wins. The actor duo won in the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor categories, respectively, and fans have loved their performances in Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert-directed Everything Everywhere All at Once. Next, the pair is collaborating for the Disney+ series American Born Chinese and the teaser has been released.

It will be a fantasy one set in a new metaverse. In the teaser, Yeoh is seen saying that the fate of the world is changing. It is slated to release on May 24. It is based on a graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang and has characters from Chinese mythology. Desitin Daniel Cretton, Melvin Mar, and Jake Kasdan serve as executive producers.

Worlds will collide.



See Oscar-nominated Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu in #AmericanBornChinese, an Original series, streaming May 24 only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/6wRgb9h53s — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) March 12, 2023