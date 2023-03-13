Entertainment

Which films swept Academy Awards this year

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 13, 2023, 01:33 pm 2 min read

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' has dominated this year's Oscars

Oscars 2023 concluded a few hours ago at Los Angeles's Dolby Theatre and were attended by several artists from around the world. It also came bearing happy news for India, as the country won in two/three categories it competed in. Science-fiction fantasy Everything Everywhere All at Once scripted history and clinched awards in seven out of the 11 categories it was nominated in.

These are all the categories 'EEAAO' won in

EEAAO won the Oscars for Best Director (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), Best Film, Best Actress in a Leading Role (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis), Best Film Editing, and Best Writing (Original Screenplay). The directors had co-written the screenplay. Notably, it was highly expected that EEAAO would sweep the awards for Best Film/Best Direction.

'All Quiet on the Western Front's awards

German war drama All Quiet on the Western Front was the second film with the most wins and clinched awards in four categories. These are Best Cinematography (James Friend), Best International Feature Film, Best Production Design, and Best Music (Original Score). It had received nods in nine categories. The Edward Berger directorial was released in September 2022 and is currently streaming on Netflix.

Check out other major winners of the evening

Brendan Fraser picked up the Best Actor in a Leading Role Award for The Whale. The film also won another Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. Avatar: The Way of Water won Best Visual Effects, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever clinched the award for Best Costume Design, Women Talking was declared the winner for Best Adapted Screenplay, and Top Gun: Maverick clinched Best Sound.

Here are the winners from India

Shaunak Sen's documentary All That Breathes was contesting in the Best Documentary Feature category, while The Elephant Whisperers was nominated for Best Documentary Short. RRR's song Naatu Naatu was battling it out in the Best Original Song section. The Elephant Whisperers and Naatu Naatu emerged victorious in their respective categories, making this year's Oscars a truly special one for Indian cinema.

