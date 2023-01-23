Entertainment

Teaser: Sara turns freedom fighter for 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jan 23, 2023, 02:18 pm 2 min read

Sara Ali Khan starrer 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' will be released on Prime Video

India will be celebrating its 74th Republic Day on Thursday. In tune with the feeling of reverence attached to the unsung heroes, Amazon Prime Video has dropped the teaser of the upcoming Amazon Original movie, Ae Watan Mere Watan, featuring Sara Ali Khan in the role of valiant freedom fighter, Usha Mehta. The Dharmatic Entertainment production is a thriller drama inspired by true events.

Why does this story matter?

Patriotic movies, based on true events, are cinematically irresistible to watch!

Rooted in reality, this genre lures filmmakers to represent the valor of unsung heroes that provides incredible inspiration to audiences.

Notably, we have around 70 Hindi movies based on this genre.

In recent years, movies like Shershaah, The Ghazi Attack, Raazi, and Kesari, have been lauded by audiences at large.

The teaser transports us to a bygone era

The 1:16-minute long teaser will take you to the pre-Independence era. The first glimpse of the teaser will make you instantly attentive toward the small details, like Khan in a khadi saree in a dark room, and a sense of urgency engulfing her. Soon, Khan is seen dedicatedly assembling a radio device that comes to life as she pushes the 'On' button.

It is currently being filmed

'Very challenging to essay a character that is vastly different...'

Khan will be seen in a non-glamorous look in her upcoming Ae Watan Mere Watan, essaying the role of the young freedom fighter. A few days ago, during a press interaction, Khan stated, "It is very challenging to essay a character that is vastly different from anything that I've done before, it is a project I'm going to work really hard on."

Know more about 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'

An ode to the unsung freedom fighters, the movie is produced by Karan Johar and helmed by Kannan Iyer. Set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942, the movie follows the journey of a college student in Bombay who, for the nation, goes on to become a freedom fighter. Inspired by true events, it will stream on Amazon Prime Video.