'Liger 2' is happening! Vijay Deverakonda confirms sports drama's sequel

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 20, 2022, 12:18 pm 2 min read

'Liger' is heading toward a theatrical release on August 25.

Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday starrer Liger is gearing up for its grand release on August 25. The film has been directed by Puri Jagannadh and is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Ahead of the D-day, Deverakonda has come bearing gifts for fans, and revealed that the makers are already pondering over a sequel! However, it will take some time. Read his entire statement below.

Vijay Deverakonda's popularity skyrocketed across the country after the blockbuster success of Arjun Reddy, so expectations from the 33-year-old are at an all-time high now.

Since Deverakonda is eyeing to become a pan-India star with Liger, it's instrumental for the film to work well at the box office, especially in the current climate when even A-listers have failed to pull any crowd.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Deverakonda confirmed the news and said, "We are thinking of a sequel for Liger but it will take some time." Though the NOTA actor hasn't spilled many beans about the team's plans, the announcement about the sequel will amplify the pre-existing buzz around the drama. In Liger, Deverakonda will play an MMA artist who struggles with his stammering problem.

Liger has also become the latest film to be marred by social media vitriol and is courting boycott calls. Some netizens have demanded to boycott the film due to Johar's association with it, while others have said that "Vijay thinks the public is foolish." However, a few people have also batted for Liger and have said that they'll give the film a fair chance.

Liger, which has been hyped as a pan-India film, will release in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada. Not only will it mark Deverakonda's debut in Hindi cinema, but it also marks Ananya Panday's foray into Tollywood. The film co-stars Ronit Roy, Ramya Krishnan, and Makrand Deshpande. Liger's biggest highlight is boxing great Mike Tyson's special appearance, who will reportedly play Deverakonda's coach.