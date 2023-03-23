Entertainment

Box office: 'Kabzaa' sees rise in collections

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 23, 2023, 12:47 pm 1 min read

'Kabzaa' box office collections

Kabzaa is not being able to perform at the box office as per the expectations. The Upendra Rao and Kichcha Sudeep-headlined film saw a huge dip in collections in the opening week. Interestingly, the film is slowing a slight improvement now as its box office collections are increasing. The film is a period-action drama and it received negative reviews from critics and viewers.

The film has a crucial weekend ahead

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the action drama earned Rs. 2.30 crore on Wednesday taking the total to Rs. 27.55 crore. The project is helmed by R Chandru. The cast also includes Shriya Saran, Dev Gill, and Sudha, among others. It has a small chance of revival and this weekend will be the most crucial for the film.

