Box office: 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' on a bumpy ride

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 28, 2023, 10:56 am 1 min read

'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' box office collections

Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway has divided the house on social media for its one-sided portrayal of the whole Sagarika Chakraborty court case. The actual court case shook the entire nation and is one of the trademark cases of the last decade. The film received negative reviews from critics and is having a bumpy ride at the box office.

A crucial week ahead

As per the industry tracker Sacnilk, the Ashima Chibber directorial earned Rs. 60 lakh (early estimates) on Monday which is quite less compared to Rs. 2.08 crore on Sunday. Overall, the film earned Rs. 15.73 crore. This week is crucial for all other Bollywood releases, as Ajay Devgn's Bholaa releases on Friday and is touted to be a decent money spinner.

