Entertainment

PM Modi's voiceover removed from re-released trailer of 'Bheed'

PM Modi's voiceover removed from re-released trailer of 'Bheed'

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 17, 2023, 04:40 pm 2 min read

'Bheed' trailer has been released again

Anubhav Sinha's upcoming film Bheed is in the buzz and it revolves around migrant workers' exodus in 2020. The makers re-released the trailer, a week before its release, with some significant changes. In the original trailer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's voiceover from the iconic lockdown announcement speech was used. It has been replaced with a new voiceover by a different person.

Know about the storyline of the film

The visuals are more or less the same in the new trailer. It's headlined by Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. The cast also includes Pankaj Kapur, Kritika Kamra, and Ashutosh Rana, among others. Interestingly, the film draws a parallel with the 1947 Partition exodus. It is bankrolled by Sinha's Benaras Media Works and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series. The film releases on March 24, 2023.

It had received flak on social media

The original trailer got the house divided ever since it was dropped. A chunk lauded Sinha for his honest storytelling of the horrific event. Another chunk complained about the negative portrayal of the incident. The hatred continued on Twitter, too. The makers have not shared any reason behind the deletion of the trailer yet. Sinha is good with socio-political dramas. Hope he does justice!

Twitter Post