Global governance failed, says Modi at G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting

Mar 02, 2023

PM Modi's address at G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet

While emphasizing the failure of global governance to avert wars, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday told the foreign ministers of G20 nations that they are meeting at a time of serious "global divisions" where talks are "affected by the geopolitical tensions of the day." Referring to global challenges, he also urged the foreign ministers to take inspiration from "India's civilizational ethos."

Why does this story matter?

This year's G20 Summit is being hosted by India, which outlines the country's emergence as a significant participant on the global platform.

Nearly 40 delegations are partaking in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Center in New Delhi, along with foreign ministers of nine guest nations, including the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Bangladesh, the Netherlands, Mauritius, Oman, Nigeria, Spain, and Singapore.

Risk of moving back on sustainable development goals: Modi

During his address, PM Modi said that numerous developing nations are "struggling with unsustainable debt" in their attempts to ensure energy and food security for their citizens. He also added that these countries are also the most affected by global warming triggered "by richer countries." "After years of progress, we are at risk today of moving back on the sustainable development goals," said Modi.

We are meeting at time of deep global divisions: Modi

While urging global leaders to find "common ground" on divisive problems, the prime minister said, "We are meeting at a time of deep global divisions. We have a responsibility to those not in this room." "We should not allow issues that we cannot resolve together to come in the way of those we can," PM Modi added.

Modi urges G20 countries to focus on global challenges

Modi also urged the G20 nations to focus on the global issues that have aggravated since the COVID-19 pandemic and due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. He remarked, "The world looks upon the G20 to ease the challenges of growth, development, economic resilience, disaster resilience, financial stability, transnational crime, corruption, terrorism, and food and energy security."

Draw inspiration from India's civilizational ethos: PM Modi

Calling India's G20 presidency an initiative toward providing a voice to the Global South, Modi said, "No group can claim global leadership without listening to those most affected by its decisions." "As you meet in the land of Gandhi and the Buddha, I pray that you will draw inspiration from India's civilizational ethos—to focus not on what divides us but on what unites us."

Video of PM Modi's address

Addressing the Opening Segment of G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting. @g20org https://t.co/s73ypWruBf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2023

'UN failed to address political, economical aspirations: Jaishankar

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday reiterated the demand to bring an urgent reform in the United Nations (UN), noting the rapid transition in the dynamics of global politics in the past decades. At the G20 meeting in Delhi, Jaishankar said, "Current global architecture is in its eighth decade. The number of members of the UN has quadrupled in this period."

UNSC's failure to address global conflicts 'effectively'

This is not the first time India expressed its staunch position at the global forum. While reviewing the work of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September last year, the foreign ministers of the G4 nations, namely Japan, Germany, Brazil, and India, agreed that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) was unable to address global conflicts "effectively."