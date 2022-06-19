India

Jaishankar on Prophet row: People's sensibilities and sensitivities were impacted

Written by Abhishek Hari Jun 19, 2022, 11:08 am 3 min read

Foreign minister S Jaishankar spoke on the Prophet row on Saturday.

After the recent controversy erupted over two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders' controversial remarks about Prophet Muhammad, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated on Saturday that "people's sensibilities and sensitivities were impacted." He went on to say that while some countries were concerned about Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal's views, they recognized that this was not the Indian government's position.

Context Why does this story matter?

This comes days after Sharma's controversial comments received considerable international criticism, especially from Arab countries.

A series of hashtags began trending on social media and demands to boycott Indian goods also gained steam.

Multiple complaints were filed against Sharma as a result of her statements in Maharashtra and Telangana.

Sharma later apologized and said that she never meant to offend anyone's religious beliefs.

Statement Statement of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the issue

Refusing to view the issue of other nations raising the issue of anti-Prophet remarks as "lecturing," Jaishankar reportedly stated: "I am also a little sensitive to being lectured. But I would not take this issue as a lecture." "I think this was an issue where the sensibilities and the sensitivities of people were impacted. So they were articulating that," Jaishankar asserted.

Quote Not just Gulf, even Southeast Asian countries raised concerns: Jaishankar

"The countries, not just in the Gulf, I would say even in Southeast Asia, some countries, who had concerns do appreciate that this was not the position of the government," Jaisankar stated at CNN-News18's Townhall. "They (countries expressing concern) deal with us; they know what we are about," he added, while simultaneously asserting that it was not the stand of the BJP either.

Quote International relations very competitive game: EAM

"There will be people who will fish in troubled waters. International relations is a very competitive game which is not played by Queensberry rules. There will be people who will try to get most of it," the foreign minister stated without mentioning any country.

Remarks What exactly did Sharma say?

During a recent debate on the Gyanvapi Mosque row on a TV channel, Sharma stated that because Muslims were insulting the Hindu faith by calling the unearthed Shivling, a fountain, certain aspects of their religious scriptures may be mocked as well. She then made a mention of Prophet Muhammad's marriage, too. Her remarks sparked uproar and elicited responses from religious organizations and political parties.

Context India faced backlash from Muslim countries

Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait summoned India's ambassadors and handed over their protest notes. The other Muslim-majority countries raised the issue with India, including Afghanistan, Indonesia, Maldives, Jordan, and Libya. The government termed BJP's national spokesperson Nupur Sharma's and her supporter Naveen Jindal's views as "fringe elements". Facing criticism, the BJP suspended its spokesperson, Sharma, and expelled Jindal on June 5.

Information Protests took place in several parts of the country

Over the controversial remarks, protests also erupted in Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, among other states. On Friday, the Maharashtra Congress demanded that Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal be arrested immediately for making outrageous remarks about Prophet Muhammad.