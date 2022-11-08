World

Works to India's advantage: Jaishankar on buying oil from Russia

EAM S Jaishankar's visit is crucial amid speculations that India may act a mediator between Russia and Ukraine to end war

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday held a crucial meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow. The two leaders covered a range of bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest during the talks, according to NDTV. Moreover, topics like economy and security remained the main focus of their meeting in the backdrop of global issues, it added.

Context Why does this story matter?

Jaishankar's Moscow visit came amid the Russia-Ukraine war and only days before the G-20 Summit in Bali.

So far, India has abstained from voting against Russia at the United Nations (UN) on the Ukraine conflict, which Moscow has appreciated.

India maintained an independent position on the war even as the West pushed it to condemn Russia and sever diplomatic and economic ties with it.

Statement 'This not an era of war': Jaishankar

Jaishankar on Tuesday said he discussed "the natural convergence of interests" between India-Russia with his counterpart. "We are actually helping to stabilize the global economy. In these times of instability, it's a very good thing that we are doing," he said. "This is not an era of war... We are seeing the consequences of Ukraine. India strongly advises a return to dialogue," added Jaishankar.

Oil import Justifies buying oil from Russia

The EAM further said the meeting with Lavrov was devoted to assessing the India-Russia ties and exchanging ideas on the current global situation. "As the third-largest consumer of oil and gas and where incomes are not very high, we need to look for affordable sources, so the India-Russia relationship works to our advantage. We will keep it going," Jaishankar said.

Details What did EAM say about terrorism, climate change?

Jaishankar said there were more "perennial issues of terrorism and climate change" that disrupt the progress and prosperity of countries. "It's important that the world doesn't forget the situation in Afghanistan because it's not getting enough attention. It's a humanitarian situation. The international community has concerns about terror in Afghanistan," he said, urging neighbors and the international community to work together against this threat.

Information More crucial meetings expected

Apart from Lavrov, Jaishankar is also scheduled to hold talks with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov in Moscow, as per The Hindu. The visit to Russia by the EAM—the first since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war—is significant because speculations are also rife that India may act as a mediator in the conflict.

Imports Russia is now biggest oil supplier of India

Meanwhile, the latest data shows that Russia has surpassed Saudi Arabia and Iraq to become India's top oil supplier, rising from 43,400 barrels per day (bpd), or 0.2% of its total exports last year, to 9,35,556 bpd, about 22% of India's total intake this year. Moreover, the central banks of both countries are involved in the development of the rupee-rouble payment system.

Relations India-Russia bilateral ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier claimed there were no "outstanding issues" between India and Russia, two longtime allies. He wished for continued goodwill in the relations between both nations in the years to come. He recently indicated that economic cooperation between New Delhi and Moscow was also expanding. On Russia's Unity Day last week, Putin praised India and earlier hailed PM Narendra Modi, too.