iHeartRadio Music Awards: Taylor Swift, Harry Styles among top winners

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 28, 2023, 10:40 am 3 min read

Taylor Swift took home a total of six awards during iHeartRadio Music Awards ceremony

"Go easy on yourselves and give yourself permission to fail," American pop singer Taylor Swift said as she took the stage to accept her Innovator Award at the annual iHeartRadio Music Awards held at Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles on Monday night (Tuesday morning, India time). Swift emerged as the biggest winner of the night. Here are the other winners who took home coveted prizes.

Swift won a record-breaking six awards at the ceremony

Amid her most-talked-about Eras Tour, Swift attended the ceremony wearing a gorgeous shimmering black jumpsuit and was certainly dressed for the trophy heist. The singer-songwriter won a record-breaking six awards, including the Innovator Award—the first time the award has been given since 2019, Song of the Year, Best Pop Album, Best Lyrics, TikTok Bop of the Year, and Favorite Use of a Sample award.

Harry Styles emerged as the second-biggest winner of the night

Harry Styles emerged as the second-biggest winner with three awards in total. The singer won Artist of the Year at the ceremony, beating Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Drake, Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow, Justin Bieber, Lizzo, Swift, and The Weeknd. The other two awards won by the artist were socially voted awards by fans. These included Favorite Residency for Love On Tour and Favorite Tour Style.

BTS was announced 'Best Fan Army' for the sixth time

At the 10th annual iHeartRadio Music Awards, the K-pop group BTS was announced as the winners of Best Music Video and Best Fan Army socially voted by the fans. Notably, this year marked BTS's sixth year in a row scoring the Best Fan Army award. Moreover, BTS took home the coveted Best Music Video award for their hit single, Yet To Come (2022).

Other notable winners of the night

Iconic pop star Pink received the Icon Award for her impact on pop culture, longevity, and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide. Other honorees included Doja Cat, who was named the most-played artist, and Luke Combs, the winner of country album of the year. Sam Smith & Kim Petras won the Best Collaboration award for Unholy.

All about the iHeartRadio Music Awards

Since the Awards' inception in 2013, it celebrates the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2022, while also offering a preview of the upcoming hits of the next year. This year, Kelly Clarkson, Coldplay, Keith Urban, Muni Long, and Cody Johnson were among the performers to hit the stage. The award ceremony was hosted by Lenny Kravitz.