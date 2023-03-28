Entertainment

Box office: 'Bheed' collections drop further on Day 5

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 28, 2023, 10:24 am 1 min read

Anubhav Sinha is known for making some of the most realistic socio-political dramas of the last decade. The director is making some good work in his second innings and his recent directorial Bheed has received critical acclaim too. As of now, it has failed to pull the crowd to the theaters and has not been performing well at the box office.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the project earned Rs. 16 lakh (estimated) on Monday, which is 73.33% lesser than Sunday's Rs. 60 lakh. Overall, the film has earned Rs. 2.07 crore. The movie revolves around the migrant exodus in 2020 due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown. It's headlined by Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. The cast includes Pankaj Kapur, Ashutosh Rana, Dia Mirza, and others.

