Box office prediction for 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 15, 2023, 02:30 pm 1 min read

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is all set to hit the theaters this Friday. The superhero film backed by DC Studios is expected to take over the box office from Scream VI. Shazam 2 is much anticipated among fans and there is a fair buzz around the film. The early estimates of box office collection for opening weekend are out.

Early estimates of the upcoming film and other details

The David F Sandberg directorial is aiming to mint $35M-$40M in the first weekend from North America. As per Variety, it will be screened across 4,000 screens across the continent. The predecessor of this movie minted $53.5M in North America during its opening weekend and the overall global collection was $366M. Let's see if Zachary Levy-starrer is able to surpass the first installment's collection.

