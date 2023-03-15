Entertainment

'Rocket Boys 2': 5 things to expect from Jim-Ishwak starrer

Starring Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh, 'Rocket Boys 2' will premiere on SonyLIV on Thursday (March 16)

Director Abhay Pannu and his team are set to return with the second season of Rocket Boys, streaming on SonyLIV from Thursday onwards. Starring Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh as India's "Rocket Boys," Homi Bhabha and Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, the first season was a staggering hit. Ahead of Season 2's release, here are five things you should be expecting from the upcoming sequel.

Conspiracies hatched against India

The first season of Rocket Boys gave glimpses into controversies that were hatched against India in its pursuit to become a Nuclear power. These controversies involving foreign entities (read: Central Intelligence Agency of the US) only grow deeper and darker in the second season with its aim to stop India from successfully conducting its The Laughing Buddha mission.

The Nehru-Gandhi legacy

In the first season, we were shown the role of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru (played by Rajit Kapur), and his close relations with Bhabha. The sequel dwells on the power shift from Nehru to his only daughter, Indira Gandhi, the first female Prime Minister of India. Played by Charu Shanker, Gandhi's role in shaping India's future will be an interesting watch.

India's growing years in science

Rocket Boys is a series that tells the tale of India's two most iconic physicists - Bhabha and Sarabhai. In the first season, we saw their friendship and India's initial years in the field of science. The second season shows glimpses of how they were able to strengthen the country further, paving a way for India to become a powerful nation in science.

A deeper look into Vikram and Mrinalini Sarabhai's relationship

The prequel showed things getting sour between Sarabhai and his wife Mrinalini Sarabhai (Regina Cassandra). With the new season, viewers can expect to get a deeper insight into their relationship, and whether or not their sour marriage turns sweet. Singh and Cassandra have left an impressive mark with their chemistry in the first season, making their viewers want more of them in the second.

Pannu's writing and directing finesse

Pannu marked his directorial debut with Rocket Boys in 2022. He went on to win many accolades for it. Given his fresh writing, the research that went behind recreating an important chapter of India's history on the screens, and his flair for sticking to the facts, it's worth a watch. Among other things, it's Pannu's writing and direction that one must look out for.