Harvey Weinstein seeks new lawyers; DA not retrying remaining charges

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 15, 2023, 02:01 pm 1 min read

Harvey Weinstein looking for new lawyers

Harvey Weinstein is looking for a new set of lawyers to lead the Los Angeles rape verdict appeal. In a recent development, Deputy Los Angeles County District Attorney Paul Thompson said that they would not retry Weinstein on the remaining sexual assault charges. Weinstein has been convicted by the Los Angeles jury for raping and sexually assaulting an Italian model and actor.

Thompson's reason for not retrying

For the assault of the Italian model, he was sentenced to 16 years imprisonment, in addition to a 23-year-old sentence for a similar offense in New York. He is currently serving the latter sentence. Thompson emphasized that if Weinstein is retried, he is likely to face another additional year in prison. The additional stretch was not worth another trial.

