Elle Korea to release April cover featuring BTS's V tomorrow

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 15, 2023, 01:57 pm 1 min read

All global bands are collaborating with Asian stars to tap the Asian market and with the skyrocketing success of K-pop stars, we see this happening pretty often. In a recent development, "V is coming" was trending on social media and Elle Korea revealed that BTS's Kim Taehyung aka V will feature on the cover photo of the magazine's Korea edition.

Pre-orders of the April edition are also on

Elle Korea has now tweeted that cover will be released on Thursday at 9:00 KST and fans cannot keep calm. They have been posting about their excitement on social media. The magazine shared multi-colored pictures with "V" written on them. The pre-order of the April edition has also started and the magazine has posted about the same on its Twitter handle.

ELLE with V Cover Release date 03.16 09:00 (KST) — ELLE Korea 엘르 (@ELLE_KOREA) March 15, 2023