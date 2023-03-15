Entertainment

Who is Alanna Panday? Know everything about Ananya Panday's cousin

Who is Alanna Panday? Know everything about Ananya Panday's cousin

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 15, 2023, 01:54 pm 3 min read

Alanna Panday is all set to tie the knot with beau Ivory McCray

Alanna Panday's upcoming wedding has certainly captured all the headlines and everyone's attention simultaneously. A model and social media personality, Panday enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life. The pre-wedding festivities have begun and many renowned B-town personalities are marking their attendance. Before her wedding day, here's everything you need to know about her.

Panday has over 1M followers on Instagram

The niece of Bollywood actor Chunky Panday, Panday was born to businessman Chikki Panday and Deanne Panday, who is a wellness coach and an author. With over 1M followers on Instagram, Panday talks extensively about fashion, lifestyle, and travel. Notably, she graduated in fashion management from the London College of Fashion and is also part of the modeling agency Freedom Models Los Angeles.

Do you know about Ananya Panday's soon-to-be brother-in-law Ivor McCray?

On Thursday, Panday will tie the knot with beau Ivor McCray—an American film director and photographer. Per reports, Panday's fiancé started his career in 2015 as an assistant store manager and after three years, he formed his company, Kill Shot Motion Pictures in 2018. To note, the couple runs a YouTube channel, too, named Alanna and Ivor which has over 160K subscribers.

Check out her Instagram post

Instagram post A post shared by alannapanday on March 15, 2023 at 1:18 pm IST

Alanna-Ivor's wedding festivities started with a fun pre-wedding bridal party

Panday is updating her fans about her wedding festivities by posting surreal pictures and we simply cannot take our eyes off the bride-to-be! The wedding festivities kickstarted with a fun pre-wedding bridal party, which was attended by cousin Ananya Panday. They are all set to tie the knot on Thursday, followed by a grand reception in Mumbai, which will be attended by Bollywood celebrities.

'I am going to wear my grandmother's bangles...'

In an interaction with ETimes, Panday revealed that she is going to wear her grandmother's bangles that were left for her. The social media influencer also revealed that the couple's outfits are customized based on the theme of each function, such as the haldi function being based on the Italian market, whereas, the wedding will be based on the theme of the enchanted forest.

A look at Alanna-Ivor's relationship timeline

If reports have to be believed, then Panday met McCray for the first time at a Halloween party. After a few months of dating, they started living together in Los Angeles and started their YouTube channel, in which they posted about almost everything happening in their lives. In November 2021, McCray proposed the big question to Panday, and the couple got engaged in Maldives.

In case you missed it, take a look here!

Instagram post A post shared by alannapanday on March 15, 2023 at 1:11 pm IST