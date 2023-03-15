Entertainment

Stylist Law Roach announces retirement: Did Zendaya influence his decision

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 15, 2023, 01:43 pm 3 min read

Zendaya's celebrity stylist Law Roach announces retirement from fashion industry

In an unexpected turn of events, in-demand celebrity stylist Law Roach announced his retirement from the fashion industry recently. The stylist who is behind Dune actor Zendaya's headline-making ensembles took everyone by surprise by "calling it quits" on his Instagram. The cryptic post got everyone speculating that the stylist took this decision because of the recent events involving actor Zendaya.

Why does this story matter?

Roach has worked with some prominent celebrities including Kerry Washington, Celine Dion, Meghan Thee Stallion, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ariana Grande, Priyanka Chopra, and Lindsay Lohan.

Roach, over time, has referred to his role as "bigger than purely a stylist," and more of as an "image architect."

Notably, his announcement has come two days after styling a number of celebrities for the Oscars red carpet.

'The politics, the lies, the false narratives finally got me...'

"You win...I'm out," Roach's Instagram post said. He pointed out "the politics and lies" that have led him to make this decision. Roach said, "My cup is empty...If this business was just about clothes I would do it for the rest of my life, but unfortunately, it's not!" He also expressed gratitude to the people who have supported him in his career.

Take a look at his Instagram post

Fans on social media speculated a potential rift with Zendaya

As soon as he made the announcement, fans went digging for answers on social media and speculated a potential rift with Zendaya, with whom the stylist shared a tightly-knit bond. Fans pointed out a video from last week's Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris, where Roach was not treated as equal to Zendaya, and he was allotted a seat in the second row.

So, what exactly happened at the fashion show?

Now as famous as his clients, Roach is frequently seen sitting in the front row in the biggest fashion shows. This time, the front seat was not reserved for Roach, which created a solid buzz on the internet. Moreover, there were rumors flying around that Zendaya is in talks for being the newest Louis Vuitton ambassador, which might have added fuel to the fire.

Check out the viral video from the fashion show

zendaya sitting down next to emma stone at the louis vuitton show reaction video law roach disappointed he has to sit in the second row zendaya pointing behind her meme pic.twitter.com/h1fT8rUahM — The Memes Archive (@TheMemesArchive) March 7, 2023

Know more about celebrity stylist Roach

Roach, who became the first-ever recipient of the Stylist Award at the 2022 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), is a widely-known stylist behind achieving some of the most iconic looks including actor Hunter Schafer's Oscars after-party outfit that made best-dress headlines. He is also known for his stint as a judge for the HBO voguing series Legendary, which he joined in 2020.