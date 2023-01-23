Entertainment

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul are now married! Details inside

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jan 23, 2023, 06:19 pm 2 min read

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul are now married! Congratulations to the newlywed couple

Finally, love has found its way! After four years of dating and keeping their relationship under wraps, actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul have tied the knot on Monday at Shetty's father-actor Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. Reportedly, the baarat reached the farmhouse at 2:00pm from Radisson Hotel, and the wedding ceremony took place at 4:00pm. A hearty congratulations to the newlywed couple!

Guests were captured arriving at the ceremony

As the couple was getting ready to enter their next phase of life together, friends and family gathered to shower them with their blessings. Some of the guest celebrities captured arriving at the venue included actor Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor, and actors Diana Penty and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. Meanwhile, from the groom's side, Indian cricketers Varun Aaron and Ishant Sharma graced the event.

A traditional South Indian feast for guests

As they say, "it's all in the details." No matter how much of a grand wedding it was, the Shetty family stuck to their roots! Reportedly, with the view to keep up with traditions, guests were served authentic South Indian cuisine on banana leaves.

Wedding festivities began on Saturday when family hosted 'sangeet' night

The duo's union was subject to constant speculations for the longest time! Putting an end to this, the wedding festivities began on Saturday, as videos surfaced on social media showcasing the grandeur of the farmhouse. On Sunday, a sangeet ceremony was hosted followed by a cocktail night. Some reports suggest that the couple will throw a grand reception to 3,000 guests in Mumbai soon.

A no-phone policy was instituted by couple for big day

According to the reports, the newlyweds had instituted a no-phone policy and also requested the guests not to post any pictures or videos of the ceremony on social media. Even mobile phones were kept away during the procession. Notably, as many as 100 guests attended the wedding ceremony, including a slew of celebrities from both Bollywood and Indian men's cricket world.