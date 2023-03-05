Entertainment

'TMNT: Mutant Mayhem': Seth Rogen unveils teaser, star-studded voice cast

'TMNT: Mutant Mayhem': Seth Rogen unveils teaser, star-studded voice cast

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 05, 2023, 12:40 pm 3 min read

Seth Rogen unveiled the teaser trailer and voice star-cast of 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem'

Despite the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles dominating the TV space in recent years, the Turtles have been in a fix in the movie landscape for decades. However, actor-comedian Seth Rogen has been working on bringing TMNT back to the big screens. After months of speculation, the teaser of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem has finally been unveiled at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

Why does this story matter?

The buzz around the new TMNT chapter is pretty solid, as it has been almost a decade since any new installment has graced the silver screen.

Nickelodeon revitalized the series in 2012, followed by a 2D animated series titled Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in 2019.

Diehard Turtles fans are thrilled to witness the heroes in a half-shell in the new chapter.

First animated film in series since 2007's 'TMNT'

During the award ceremony, Rogen unveiled the teaser of the CG-animated movie and its all-star voice cast. Produced by Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon Movies, and Point Grey Productions, the film's teaser focused on the four titular turtles who are seen preparing their weapons as they jump out of the sewers. This is the first animated film in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise since 2007.

Meet all-star voice cast of upcoming film

Rogen formally announced the star-studded voice cast of the upcoming movie during the ceremony. Voicing the heroes is an ensemble of Micah Abbey as Donatello, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, and Brady Noon as Raphael. There's a big surprise in store for fans—Jackie Chan will portray Master Splinter and Ayo Edebiri will portray their long-time human ally, April O'Neil.

Know more about much-awaited upcoming movie

Ninja Turtles are all set "to win the hearts of New Yorkers through their heroic acts," reads the official synopsis for the film. The film will follow the crime-fighting Ninja Turtles as they take it upon themselves to protect the sewers and streets of New York City. In this fight, their new ally O'Neil will help them take on a mysterious crime syndicate.

Enduring kids' franchise was created back in 1984

Helmed by Jeff Rowe, the film is all set to hit theaters on August 4. Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman were the creators of the enduring kids' franchise Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which started as a comic book series and was later adapted into an animated TV series. Over the years, it was adapted into many live-action series and blockbuster theatrical releases too.